AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOS. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

Shares of BOS opened at C$5.00 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is -20.41%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

