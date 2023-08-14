Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $107.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.

ALL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Shares of ALL opened at $109.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Allstate has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allstate will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,892,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

