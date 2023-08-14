AlTi Global (ALTI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect AlTi Global to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. On average, analysts expect AlTi Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AlTi Global Stock Up 21.1 %

NASDAQ ALTI opened at $7.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AlTi Global has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 971,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AlTi Global by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 210,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlTi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

