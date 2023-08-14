American Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

American Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.2% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $154.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

