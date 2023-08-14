American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT stock opened at $187.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.24 and a 200-day moving average of $197.74. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.