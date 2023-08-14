Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $223.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $214.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Get Amgen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $262.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.