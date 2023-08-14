Analysts Set Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) PT at $7.13

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.
HOUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.
Shares of HOUS stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $835.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.
