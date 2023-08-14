Analysts Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) PT at $21.11

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,887.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,887.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 471,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 11,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $182,884.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,568 shares of company stock valued at $766,722 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the second quarter worth $63,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BASE stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $704.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.36. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

