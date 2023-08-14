Analysts Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) PT at $21.11

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.11.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the second quarter worth $63,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BASE stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $704.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.36. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $22.50.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
