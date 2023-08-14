Analysts Set CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Target Price at $11.21

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.38.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CS Disco from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LAW
Institutional Trading of CS Disco
CS Disco Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $601.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.24. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50.
About CS Disco
CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CS Disco
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.