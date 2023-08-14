Analysts Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target at $10.00

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

FULC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.13. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,234.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 293.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

