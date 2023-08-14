Analysts Set Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Target Price at $68.20

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRDM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

