Analysts Set Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Price Target at $23.00

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDS. StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 16.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,393,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,147,000 after buying an additional 519,784 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 194.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

