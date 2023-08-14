Anglo American plc (AAUKF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Anglo American Stock Down 2.5 %

AAUKF stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $45.28.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

