Anglo American plc (AAUKF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Anglo American Stock Down 2.5 %
AAUKF stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $45.28.
Anglo American Company Profile
