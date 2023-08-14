Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,102.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,083.83.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($19.81) to GBX 1,350 ($17.25) in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,140 ($14.57) to GBX 1,080 ($13.80) in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.23) to GBX 1,180 ($15.08) in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
