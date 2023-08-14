AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Raised to $36.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APP. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.68.

APP opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.27, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.95.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,449,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 659,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,064,762 shares of company stock valued at $682,874,433 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,358,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 425.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after buying an additional 2,538,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,402,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,457.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

