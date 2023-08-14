Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) PT Raised to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

ARCO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 1.6 %

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $985.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.61 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Quarry LP grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

