Ardor Market Cap Tops $73.13 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $73.13 million and approximately $629,947.51 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0732 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00041985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

