Ark Restaurants (ARKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $64.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

