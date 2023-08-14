Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.83%.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $141,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

