Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) PT Raised to $17.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BWS Financial from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARLO

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ARLO opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.63. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.61 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.60% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $362,691.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,280,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.