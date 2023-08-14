Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Raises Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 75.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of APAM stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APAM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,926,000 after buying an additional 382,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,404,000 after buying an additional 92,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after buying an additional 1,248,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after buying an additional 1,053,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after buying an additional 458,383 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.