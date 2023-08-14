Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Downgraded by Wedbush

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BCEL. HC Wainwright lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $0.56 on Monday. Atreca has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 111.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Atreca by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

