AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18 on August 31st

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

AudioCodes has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. AudioCodes has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AudioCodes to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $11.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $355.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.57. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUDC. Barclays decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AUDC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth $6,208,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.