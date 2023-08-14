Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$0.80

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.31 to C$0.72 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.38.
Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
