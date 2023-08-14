Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in July

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 552,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Azbil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Azbil Stock Performance

About Azbil

OTCMKTS YMATF opened at $31.54 on Monday. Azbil has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.

Featured Articles

