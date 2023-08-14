Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in July

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 552,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Azbil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Report on Azbil
Azbil Stock Performance
About Azbil
Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Azbil
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Azbil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azbil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.