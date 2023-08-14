B. Riley Downgrades Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Neutral

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHR. Oppenheimer cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $186.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.87 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 133,850 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 326,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

