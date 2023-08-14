B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives $6.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.94. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.73 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 140.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

