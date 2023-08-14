Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) PT Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BCSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.25 to $13.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 0.5 %

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

NYSE BCSF opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

