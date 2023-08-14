Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given New $21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 54.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

