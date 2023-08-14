Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIB. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Bancolombia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7727 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 7.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after acquiring an additional 446,778 shares during the period.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

