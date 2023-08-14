Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TBBK. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

TBBK stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $41.52.

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,986.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $100,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,261.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,986.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,226 shares of company stock worth $338,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,448,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $13,112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 36.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 23.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 29.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

