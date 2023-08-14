Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 39,664 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $183,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Fortive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $79.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

