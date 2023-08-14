Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,513 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.37% of Zebra Technologies worth $223,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $261.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.81 and a 200-day moving average of $291.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

