Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,252,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.39% of Snowflake worth $193,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,403.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 645,395 shares of company stock worth $114,495,874 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $153.37 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.19.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

