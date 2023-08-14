Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $179.90 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,330,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,447 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of Coterra Energy worth $179,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $3,218,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

