Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $201.27 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,398 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $201,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,534,000 after buying an additional 39,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,954,000 after acquiring an additional 464,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average is $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

