Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 34,201 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.01% of Dover worth $215,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $142.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.82. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

