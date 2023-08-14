Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,727,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $237,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.