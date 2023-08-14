Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $40.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,079,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank OZK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,024,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,236,000 after purchasing an additional 97,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,973,000 after buying an additional 225,744 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,182,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,656,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.