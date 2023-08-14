Barclays Cuts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $67.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s previous close.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Get Corteva alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.58. Corteva has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.