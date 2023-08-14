Barclays Increases FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $322.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $270.00 to $322.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.79.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $265.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.16. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $272.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

