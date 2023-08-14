Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Barloworld Stock Performance

Barloworld stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. Barloworld has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

Get Barloworld alerts:

Barloworld Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.51%.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.