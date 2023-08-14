Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.83 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.