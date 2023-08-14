BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Short Interest Up 10.8% in July

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,463,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 2,222,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of BerGenBio ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

BerGenBio ASA Trading Down 16.1 %

BerGenBio ASA stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. BerGenBio ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel medicines to treat immune-evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers; and respiratory diseases. It develops bemcentinib, an oral once-a-day inhibitor of AXL receptor tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer, and Phase 2 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia and COVID-19.

