Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 1.7 %

Biogen stock opened at $273.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.22 and a 200-day moving average of $285.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.78.

Get Our Latest Report on BIIB

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.