Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $14.70 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $14.70 or 0.00050090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $257.51 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00101313 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

