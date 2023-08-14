Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Raised to $1.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Blend Labs stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.87. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $365.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.57.
In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 114,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $151,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 419,351 shares of company stock worth $442,285. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
