Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Raised to $1.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blend Labs Trading Up 4.9 %

Blend Labs stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.87. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $365.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 114,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $151,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 419,351 shares of company stock worth $442,285. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blend Labs

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 9,928,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 561,487 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

