Blume Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 95,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 29,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $154.45 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.