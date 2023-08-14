Boston Partners Buys 692,222 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,175,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 692,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.47% of CommScope worth $31,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 237,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in CommScope by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 149,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 5.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 185,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CommScope by 23.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter valued at $790,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $3.71 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

