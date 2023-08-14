Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,170,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,987 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $34,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,356,000 after buying an additional 2,092,725 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after buying an additional 8,116,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,172,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,626,000 after buying an additional 264,990 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

